Grand marshal, theme for 2018 Ford Holiday River Parade announced

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio saw a little Christmas in July on Tuesday.

The San Antonio River Walk Association announced its grand marshal and theme for this year's Ford Holiday River Parade.

This year's grand marshal is Texas Speaker of the House Joe Straus, a San Antonio native.

Straus is a fifth-generation Texan and the 2017 Dallas Star Texan of the Year.

The parade is also a Tricentennial event so the commission has something special planned for visitors.

“We're celebrating 300 years of San Antonio,” said Maggie Thompson, executive director of the San Antonio River Walk Association. “ All of our floats will reflect themes of great places to celebrate Christmas here in San Antonio.”

The Ford Holiday River Parade will float down the San Antonio River on Nov. 23, the day after Thanksgiving.

