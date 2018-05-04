Hundreds gather at Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center to celebrate Founders Day

SAN ANTONIO - Hundreds of San Antonians gathered at one of the biggest ballrooms in Texas at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center for the Founders Day Gala on Thursday to celebrate San Antonio’s Tricentennial.

The event centered on celebrating San Antonio’s rich history through dining, performances and song. More importantly, organizers and attendees said, it was about knowing were San Antonio came from.

“(The event is held) to recognize what a story and challenged history we have in San Antonio. A conflicted history and a confluence of cultures, but we have become San Antonians many to one,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said.

