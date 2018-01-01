KSAT 12 hosts gigantic NYE celebration at Hemisfair Park

SAN ANTONIO - KSAT 12 hosted the biggest New Year's Eve party in the city, which brought thousands of people from all over the world to Hemisfair Park.

Partygoers braved frigid temperatures to see musical performances and a one-of-a-kind countdown to 2018, followed by what many are calling the biggest fireworks display the Alamo City has ever had.

Out with the old and in with the new. People we spoke to said they want to leave behind excess weight and negativity and embrace positive energy and many blessings in the new year.

"I am wearing the fashionable, lighted-up New Year's Eve gloves with the matching hat! I love it " said a woman who referred to herself as Mrs. Dickson.

From major musical acts to vendors serving up food with a San Antonio flare the warm vibe at Hemisfair Park seemed to allow everyone to enjoy the evening.

Mrs. Dickson's husband echoed a similar tone.

"So Pat Benatar and REO Speedwagon, right? So we come here every year, but this is the best," he said.

The countdown clock began at 300, coinciding with the 300 years since the founding San Antonio. The night capped off with a 15-minute fireworks display.

