Crowds gather to watch Dawn of the Alamo Tricentennial event

SAN ANTONIO - A large crowd of people gathered around the Alamo to witness the “Dawn at the Alamo” Tricentennial event.

The commemorative ceremony began at 6 a.m. to honor and remember both armies who made their sacrifice 182 years ago.

Texians outnumber Mexican troops in this Battle at the Alamo. Reenactment about to begin for 182nd anniversary #ksatnews #SA300 pic.twitter.com/hsxNf1AvIm — Joshua Skurnik (@joshrskurnik) March 6, 2018

