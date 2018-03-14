Local exhibit tells story of San Antonio through a visual timeline

SAN ANTONIO - Texas A&M University San Antonio is celebrating the city’s 300th anniversary through its tricentennial themed exhibit entitled, "San Antonio as a Crossroads: 300 Years of an Evolving Frontier Community".

Photographs, artwork and artifacts are now on display bringing San Antonio’s history to life.

To honor the city’s 300th birthday, Texas A&M San Antonio is displaying one-of-a-kind items for visitors at their Presidio Gallery located at the Bexar County Archives Building in the 120 block of East Nueva.

“The largest collection we have is the daughter’s of the republic of Texas collection, which was a research collection that was in the Alamo,” Leslie Stapleton, archives and special collections manager said.

The exhibit allows people to learn more about the many cultures that make San Antonio such a unique place.

“The 300th anniversary is a wonderful time to remind people and a great way to remind people that you might have family papers in your own house or in your in laws house and what are you going to do with those. So start thinking about how you are going to keep those. This is a great way to donate those to archives and special collections,” Stapleton said.

There are 40,000 photographs, 1,00 pieces of art, 1,000 maps, 10,000 clippings files, 27,000 books and papers.

The exhibit will remain on display through December 2018. Presidio Gallery is open for research projects, school field trips and small-group tours Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5.p.m.

