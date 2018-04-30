Official Tricentennial cake unveiled

SAN ANTONIO - The official cake marking San Antonio's 300th birthday was unveiled Monday at the Pearl.

The multilayered pastry is a collaboration of the Tricentennial Commission, the Culinary Institute of America and RIO Magazine.

A lot of Tricentennial history went into creating the special pastry.

"I think one of the hardest tasks is coming up with a design that was able to represent all that San Antonio is, and unfortunately, we don't have every single element that was given to me on the list,

but I think we have some very important ones," said CIA associate professor Melissa Fritz.

The confection will be featured on the May cover of the magazine, which was unveiled at the event.

The cake unveiling kicks off a very big week for the city, as the Tricentennial commemorative week begins Tuesday.

