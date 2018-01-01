SAPD, SAFD taking steps to ensure safe Tricentennial New Year's Eve Celebration

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio first responders will have an increased presence at tonight's Tricentennial New Year's Eve celebration.

The downtown event is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of people to Hemisfair, as San Antonians celebrate the official kick-off to the city's 300th birthday.

"We're used to these events. We just kind of scale things up," said San Antonio Fire Department spokesman Joe Arrington.

Arrington said some EMS personnel will be on bicycles, so they can get in and out of large crowds more easily if there is an emergency situation.

More staffing will be in place for downtown ambulances and fire trucks.

"We're capable of handling massive numbers," said Arrington, who pointed out that SAFD routinely assists in large events such as the Fiesta parades and major sporting events at the Alamodome.

Arrington and San Antonio Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Ramos both encouraged partygoers to alert a first responder if they see something suspicious.

Ramos said SAPD will utilize a portable camera system to help "keep an eye on the crowd" and will receive assistance from the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI.

Ramos encouraged attendees to use a clear bag instead of a purse to store their personal belongings to help with screening outside the park.

"Before you get to this event, make a plan, get home safely. We want families to be out there, have fun," said Ramos.

