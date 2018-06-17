Spanish king, queen receive royal treatment in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - The king and queen of Spain are in San Antonio to celebrate the city's Tricentennial and its roots as a Spanish colonial village.

This is the first time in three decades that a sitting king and queen of Spain have visited San Antonio.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia were scheduled to begin their day Sunday at the Spanish Governor's Palace where they will attend a welcome ceremony hosted by the Mayor Ron Nirenberg and other officials.

They will then have a private tour of the San Jose Mission site before heading to the Bexar County Courthouse.

At the courthouse, they will attend the inauguration of "Designing America: Spain's imprint in the U.S,“ a traveling exhibit highlighting 500 years of history.

The day is scheduled to end with a private dinner at the Pearl with city officials and Gov. Greg Abbott.

