Student film productions take center stage at Harlandale Student Film Festival

SAN ANTONIO - From a comical take on fidget spinner addictions, to bullies, to a student turning into a chair and getting abused, those are just some of the short films that Harlandale High School students will present Friday night at the fifth annual Harlandale Student Film Festival.

An official San Antonio 300 event, students will showcase 38 films that feature their filming, writing and editing work.

"A lot of times when people see student films they think, 'I'm going to be bored to death,' but these are really entertaining films. Anyone can like them. I think that's what separates us from any other media programs. We focus on craft, story, script writing and entertainment," said Sam Lerma, director of Film School of San Antonio.

Elizabeth Rios, a film student, said when the films are shown to the audience, she doesn't watch the screen. Instead, she's looking to see the reactions from the audience.

"It's really rewarding. I'm always watching the film when I'm editing it. So I get real tired of it all the time. But then, seeing people's fresh reactions to a film that I made, it helps boost my want to make more films," she said.

Lerma said even if students don't choose filmmaking as a career, the program prepares them for any job dealing with digital content.

"It's really important, because if you look at any social media or any kind of webpage, there is always a video attached to it. Somebody needs to create that content. This is kind of like a foundation for them and a stepping stone," Lerma said.

The free festival opens at 7:30 p.m. at Mission Marquee Plaza.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.