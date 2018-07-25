'Stuff the Bus' with school supplies on Aug. 4

SAN ANTONIO - Join the Tricentennial Commission on Aug. 4 at H-E-B Plus at 20935 US Highway 281/281 Evans Rd. for special giveaways, prizes and activities for the whole family!

About 'Stuff the Bus'

School supplies donations benefit thousands of local students throughout Bexar County at more than 90 campuses.

The goal for Stuff the Bus is to fill an entire VIA bus with three tons of school supplies.

You can donate supplies at the 32 participating H-E-B locations.

Most-needed supplies:

Binders (2-3 inch)

Highlighters

Composition books

Folders

Pens and pencils

Notebook paper

Dividers (5 & 8 subject)

Scissors

Markers

Backpacks (clear or mesh preferred)

Map pencils

Pencil pouches and plastic school boxes

Erasers

Facial tissues

Pencil sharpeners

Index cards

Three ways to donate at H-E-B

Purchase school supplies Tear pad at register (accept credit card payments) Monetary donations on site

For more information, visit sanantonio300.org.

