VIA rolls out mobile exhibit that showcases ‘300 Years of San Antonio History'

SAN ANTONIO - VIA Metropolitan Transit teamed up with the San Antonio Tricentennial Commission and the Witte Museum to bring history-on-wheels.

VIA rolled out a mobile version of the Witte's Tricentennial exhibit on Wednesday morning.

The mobile exhibit is titled ”Confluence and Culture: 300 Years of San Antonio History.”

The multifaceted exhibition portrays San Antonio as the hub of the frontier under many flags over three centuries.

“This vehicle will be available for schools, events. There will be interactive elements, there’s pictures,” said Jeffrey Arndt, VIA president and CEO. “This rich history is captured in the Witte exhibit and VIA is helping to bring that experience to our community.”

This mobile microexhibit showcases audio, digital and interactive elements of the Witte display.

Themes span from early Spanish culture, architecture, and art through modern economic and cultural development of the city.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.