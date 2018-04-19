Fiesta forecast! Is mother nature in a partying mood?

SAN ANTONIO - It’s time to load up on medals, crack a cascaron, and party for a purpose. Fiesta is upon us! But, is Mother Nature in a partying mood? Compared to years past, it looks like the answer may be YES! At least for today and Friday.

Here’s the latest Fiesta Forecast:



Fiesta Fiesta Thursday Night:

Partly Cloudy, 70s to start, 60s by the end

Breezy, NE 10-15 mph



Oyster Bake Friday Night:

Mostly Cloudy, Mid 70s to Upper 60s, 30% Chance of Showers or Storms Late

Breezy, SE 10-15 mph



Saturday Events:

Mostly Cloudy, 70s, 40% Chance of Showers and Storms (some could be strong)

Breezy, SE 10-15 mph



Sunday Events:

Clearing Skies, Upper 70s

Breezy, N 10-15

