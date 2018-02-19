Homeowners still rebuilding 1 year after tornadoes hit San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Some people who live on Linda Drive are still cleaning up and rebuilding their homes a year after a tornado hit their street.

On Feb. 19, 2017, 43 homes were damaged, including some that were condemned.

KSAT 12 News spoke with Gloria Garcia, who is still picking up the pieces.

Q: You say you and your husband were home when the tornado hit. What was going through your head?

A: I don’t even know how to explain it, like the end of the world. I couldn’t find him. It was dark, and finally I found him. If he would have been there five minutes later, it would’ve killed him because the whole wall collapsed where he sat.

Q: After the storm, what did your home look like?

A: Everything was gone. It looked like a war zone, but it's coming together. We got a lot of help. This (pointing to her living room) was completely destroyed, the whole room. The only thing that remained was the rock on the fireplace.

Q: How much damage was done?

A: It's already reached $200,000 just for the dwellings, but that doesn’t include out here, and contents -- $60,000.

Q: It has already been a year and your home is still not livable. When can you move back in?

A: They tell us maybe March 5, when we can move in. That’s just the inside. The outside can take about another month. You watch it on TV, and you say, "How horrible, how horrible." But when you been there, it’s something you never forget.

