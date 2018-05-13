KSAT Weather: New week, but same ol' weather

SAN ANTONIO - Saturday brought the warmest temperature recorded in San Antonio so far this year at 93 degrees. Temperatures will continue to rival this mark over the coming week.

Mother’s Day forecast

Morning clouds and some patchy fog will start our day, but by afternoon the sun will mix in with the clouds. Our high will be near 90 degrees again, with noticeable levels of humidity.

If brunch with mom is on the schedule, expect temperatures to be near 80 degrees during the late morning. Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there!

Monday & Tuesday

Very little changes as we start the workweek. We’ll still be looking at the morning clouds, with some afternoon sun and warm high temperatures.

