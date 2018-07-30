Rare late-July front brings possibility of rain on Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO - While it is a cold front by definition, this front is not going to bring a big cool down. Fronts in July rarely do. But, you will notice a wind shift, along with isolated showers and storms.

TIMING:

The front will approach the Hill Country tonight. As it does, rain chances will begin to kick in. The best chance for the rest of the area arrives Tuesday morning, before showers and storms shift south of San Antonio by the afternoon.

IMPACT:

There is a slight possibility of rain for the morning commute in San Antonio. While there could be some pockets of heavier rain, flooding and severe weather are not expected. Due to its isolated nature, not everyone will see rain.

TEMPERATURES:

The combination of cloud cover and potential rainfall should help keep temperatures in the mid-90s tomorrow. Highs will quickly rebound back into the upper 90s on Wednesday.

