School buses on the road again following ice day

SAN ANTONIO - One day after schools in the San Antonio area were closed because of icy weather, school buses hit the road again Wednesday.

But before the buses picked up students, a team of bus drivers and technicians at the Rhodes Transportation Center arrived about an hour early to warm up the Northside Independent School District bus fleet prior to going on their routes.

The team checked buses for dead batteries and removed the thick coating of ice on windshields.

During their route on a cold Wednesday morning, NISD bus drivers were on the lookout for icy patches and making adjustments to routes and/or stops as needed.

About 58,000 Northside ISD students ride school buses, officials said.

The district runs about 650 routes a day.

