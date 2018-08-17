Triple-digit heat continues into the weekend: Heat index will be 100+

SAN ANTONIO - For some, it's one of the last weekends to squeeze out what's left of summer break.

Just make sure you squeeze out some sunscreen if you plan to spend it outdoors.

Triple-digit heat is a good bet both Saturday and Sunday, with heat index values soaring above 100.

Minus a few morning clouds, skies will stay mostly sunny.

A glimmer of hope arrives late Monday and into Tuesday. A weak frontal boundary may provide just enough lift to get isolated showers and storms to pop up.

Don't, however, expect much rain or any kind of significant cool down.

Temperatures are forecast to stay in the upper 90s.

Have a great weekend!

