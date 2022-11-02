What is Solutionaries?

This story is part of News 6's new Solutionaries digital newscast. The pilot episode premiered Friday, June 18, 2021 at 8 p.m. on SolutionariesNetwork.com.

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s probably a word you’ve never heard before but we didn’t actually make it up.

A Solutionary is someone who recognizes a problem or injustice in society and comes up with creative and innovative ways to tackle those inequities, thus making the world a better place, one step at a time.

It’s hard work and it often goes unrecognized — at least it did until we stepped in.

To give those people the spotlight they’ve worked so hard to deserve, News 6 is launching a brand new digital-only show titled Solutionaries that you can watch on YouTube and through AppleTV, Roku or another streaming service of your choice. The pilot episode premiered Friday, June 18 at 8 p.m. You can watch it in the video player below.

Each episode will examine a different topic and showcase the Solutionaries who are dedicating their time and energy to those causes.

We know so many of our News 6 viewers are among the Solutionaries we’d like to feature. If you fit that bill, you can send your ideas to solutionaries@grahammedia.com for a chance to be featured.

Even if you don’t fall under that description, we’re still hoping to hear from you.

We’ll routinely be asking viewers to weigh in on subjects they’d like to see covered during upcoming episodes and soliciting feedback on those topics.

To keep up with all things Solutionaries, download the News 6 app on your smart TV, subscribe to our YouTube channel and bookmark SolutionariesNetwork.com.