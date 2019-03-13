Fiesta Youth to hold open house event Saturday to celebrate new expanded space

SAN ANTONIO - Fiesta Youth, San Antonio’s largest LGBTQ youth organization, will be hosting an open house event Saturday to celebrate the organization’s new, expanded space.

The event will include a tour of the new facility, food, special speakers and an official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Guests will be able to visit with organizations and businesses such as the Thrive Youth Center, PFLAG, San Antonio Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and Liberty Mutual Insurance.

Fiesta Youth, which was founded in 2013, said its mission is to “provide a safe, non-judgmental, affirming place for LGBTQ young people to express and explore who they are through education, peer-support, advocacy, and friendship.”

The event will be held from 1-4 p.m. at Woodlawn Point: A Center of Community at 702 Donaldson Ave.

Fiesta Youth activities will begin at the new location April 2.

