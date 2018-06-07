Fiesta Youth's Love, Not Labels event to celebrate art, diversity on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO - Fiesta Youth will be hosting its annual Love, Not Labels event Saturday to celebrate Pride Month in the Alamo City and benefit local nonprofits.

The goal of the event is to bring different groups of people in the Alamo City together and celebrate inclusion.

Love, Not Labels will feature family-friendly activities. Some of the acts after 8 p.m., however, may not be suitable for young children.

The acts include spoken word, drag queen and drag king performances, dance troupes and live music.

The proceeds for the event will benefit three nonprofit organizations.

Love, Not Labels will take place from 2-10 p.m. Saturday at the Woodlawn Pointe Auditorium. There is a $7 minimum donation.

