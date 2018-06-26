Rainbow crosswalk to be installed Wednesday in SA's gay business district

SAN ANTONIO - Organizers have been planning and fundraising for months, and Wednesday, a rainbow crosswalk will finally be installed north of downtown.

The crosswalk will be painted at the intersection of Main Avenue and Evergreen Street, in the heart of San Antonio’s gay business district.

READ MORE: Rainbow Crosswalk coming in time for Pride Parade

The San Antonio City Council approved the installation earlier this month after successful private fundraising efforts, including the sale of a rainbow crosswalk Fiesta medal.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.