San Antonio kicks off pride month with Family Pride celebration

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio will celebrate its LGBTQ community on Saturday during the fifth annual Family Pride at Market Square event.

The celebration will begin at noon and will include live music, vendors and plenty of food, along with informational booths for all visitors of the festival and will end at 6 p.m.

The event is co-sponsored by the San Antonio Metro Health Department, each of the following organizations will be represented:

City of San Antonio Metro Health STD Division

Human Rights Campaign or HRC

Thrive Youth Center

PFLAG San Antonio

Unitarian Church

TransAllies SA

Price Center San Antonio

BEAT AIDS

San Antonio AIDS Foundation or SAAF

Alamo Area Resource Center or AARC

Festivities will continue into Sunday, with fiesta foods, more live music, specialty artists and specialty vendors, starting at noon and ending again at 6 p.m.

For more information, you can visit the event’s Facebook page here.



Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.