South Texas PRIDE: Oct. 11 is National Coming Out Day

SAN ANTONIO - Thursday is National Coming Out Day. KSAT 12 asked people in the South Texas LGBTQIA community to share their stories of how they came out, and how they felt when they were finally able to express themselves and be accepted by their friends, families and colleagues.

National Coming Out Day was first observed 30 years ago. According to the Human Right Campaign, one out of every two Americans has someone close to them who is gay or lesbian -- and for transgender people, that number is only one in 10.



Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.