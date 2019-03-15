CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System celebrates 150 years of service and commitment to San Antonio

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System is proudly celebrating its 150th anniversary!

CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System has grown and evolved with the City of San Antonio, expanding and diversifying the care it provides to meet the ever-changing needs of its community.

Founded in 1869 by the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word of Houston and San Antonio, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa is a Catholic, faith-based, nonprofit health and wellness ministry dedicated to extending the healing ministry of Jesus Christ and provides the highest quality medical care and services available.

As one of the top health care organizations in South-Central Texas, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System has five hospital campuses. The Children's Hospital of San Antonio is located in downtown San Antonio.

CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System has hospitals in the South Texas Medical Center, New Braunfels and Westover Hills, and a surgical hospital in Alamo Heights.

Technological advancements at CHRISTUS Santa Rosa

Today, the San Antonio ministry is comprised of a sophisticated and vast network of inpatient and outpatient facilities, equipped with the latest state-of-the-art health care technology and staffed by highly trained, compassionate clinicians who are committed to the health and well-being of San Antonio.

CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System has several ambulatory surgery centers, sub-specialty clinics and a network of physician partners that provide the full continuum of the highest quality, compassionate care.

The Children's Hospital of San Antonio, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System

Did you know that The Children's Hospital of San Antonio is the first and only free-standing children's hospital in San Antonio solely dedicated to world-class health care for children in San Antonio, South Texas and beyond?

The Baylor College of Medicine, one of the top medical schools in the nation, is the academic partner of The Children's Hospital with 170 pediatric sub-specialists affiliated with Baylor who practice here in San Antonio.

Facts about The Children's Hospital of San Antonio:

1,300 - Associates working at the downtown campus

420 - Credentialed medical staff members

553 - Nurses on staff

120 - Advanced practice providers

37 - Baylor College of Medicine pediatric residents

Future of CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System

CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System continues to look forward to its legacy of faith-based, compassionate health care in this community for another 150 years or more.

