Recipe: Grilled pork tenderloin with black pepper & turmeric sauce

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Ingredients:

Recipe makes 6 servings

1 1/2 Lb pork tenderloin

2 Tsp cumin, as needed

1 Tsp Delina Fresh Turmeric Root, grated

1 Tbsp Dijon mustard

3 garlic cloves

1/4 cup(s) lemon juice

1 cup(s) grapeseed oil

Instructions:

1. Preheat grill to medium-high heat or between 350°F to 375˚F.

2. Season pork liberally with salt, pepper and cumin; set aside to rest. Meanwhile make turmeric sauce.

3. In a blender add turmeric, mustard, garlic and lemon juice; blend to combine. While blender is running add oil until an emulsion is formed.

4. Season to taste with salt and lots of cracked pepper. Set aside or refrigerate for later use.

5. Once grill is pre-heated, grill pork for 4 to 5 minutes per side, or until nicely marked on all sides.

6. Continue to cook pork, set over indirect heat on grill to finish cooking to desired doneness or until pork reaches at least 150˚F.

7. Let pork rest before carving, drizzle turmeric sauce over pork before serving.

Get the nutritional information of the recipe and add ingredients to your H-E-B shopping list here!