10 tailgate food ideas to make everyone feel like a winner

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

What are your favorite sports teams you cheer for?

It's the greatest time of year for football season thanks to cooler weather for the ultimate tailgate experience.

If you're that person who crashes your friend's tailgate party, or you supply the tailgating experience for your buddies, we have some food ideas to make your gathering the best.

Pizza

To have the ultimate tailgate party, you need pizza -- hands down. Almost everyone you come across will love some form of pizza. If you have a friend who's on a diet, they can always just eat the toppings. Just order ahead and enjoy some delicious pizza.

Burgers

Burgers are always a great go-to when hosting a tailgate grill-out.

Hot dogs

Grilled hot dogs are a must for a tailgate party.

Wings

Did anyone say wings? Wings are perfect for tailgating since you can get multiple flavors, including buffalo sauce, honey barbecue and honey-chipotle sauce.

Brownies

Everyone's got a sweet tooth. Make sure you pack some delicious sweets for your tailgate and leave a little room for dessert.

Cheese sticks

To top off your pizza, grab the breaded cheese sticks or garlic parmesan breadsticks.

Chips

You can't go wrong with this traditional snack.

Dip

Try these dip options for your pizza -- garlic sauce, pizza sauce and ranch -- they will be gone in no time.

Chicken poppers

Top off some chicken poppers with some barbecue sauce.

Soft drinks

You can't have a tailgate event without refreshments. Make sure you supply some soft drinks and water.

Papa John's now offers its new garlic and parmesan crust on its pepperoni, sausage, cheese, the works, the meats and garden-fresh pizzas.

