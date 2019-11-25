The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – It’s that time of year to cherish loved ones during the holiday season, and it’s also a time to give back to the community.

Bob Wills, founder and CEO of The PM Group, is no stranger to making a difference in the community.

On Friday, November 22, San Antonio and South Texas’ largest advertising agency, The PM Group, presented 11 checks to local nonprofit groups for a grand total of $474,753.

The donations came from its annual Kings & Queens Hearts Fun-Raiser Gala held this past Septemeber.

"We are so honored to bring together eleven diverse nonprofit groups and help them raise funds which make such a positive impact on our community. Additionally, we are so grateful to all the generous sponsors, donors, volunteers, and guests who give their time, energy and support which made our 2019 Kings & Queens of Good Hearts gala a huge success,” said Wills.

Over the last 10 years, the agency has raised over $12 million through various fundraising initiatives organized, produced and supported by the company.

“SA YES is grateful for the amount of support we received at this year’s King & Queens Fun-Raiser. We are extremely humbled by the record-setting funds we were able to secure; a $25,000 increase from 2018’s festivities,” said Danielle Gunter, executive director for SA YES. “Our mission to provide school supplies to Title 1 elementary students is one that we proudly take on every year. These efforts would not be possible without the generous help from sponsors and donors who value the importance of education as much as we do.”

A full list of benefitting organizations is listed below with the funding received.

Central Catholic High School $108,889

Children’s Bereavement Center of South Texas | $16,683

Cressie Animal Refuge & Enrichment | $23,189

God’s Dogs Rescue | $18,662

Guide Dogs of Texas | $44,017

Mission: Miracle K9 Rescue | $25,966

SA YES | $100,781

San Antonio Sports | $45,479

San Antonio Zoo $8,205

Soldiers’ Angels | $49,239

The Children’s Shelter | $33,638

For more information, visit thepmgrp.com.