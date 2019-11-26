The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Flu season has begun and it pays to be prepared.

The best way to prevent seasonal flu is to get vaccinated every year, and the benefits include reduced flu illnesses, doctors’ visits, missed work and school due to flu.

Take these three actions to fight the flu this season:

1. Get a flu shot.

Everyone 6 months of age and older should get a flu vaccine every season, especially people at high risk of serious complications from influenza, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

2. Take everyday preventive actions to stop the spread of germs.

Take actions every day to help stop the spread of germs, but getting a flu vaccine is the most important way to be proactive.

3. Take antiviral drugs if your doctor prescribes them.

There are prescription medications called “antiviral drugs” that can be used to treat flu illness.

