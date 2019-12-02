The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – The holidays are always tough when you are a child who is in the hospital.

From the tiniest patients in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) to adolescent patients, the team at The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio works tirelessly to ensure that the holidays are extra special for all of its patients.

The Child Life team pulls out all of the stops to ensure patients experience joy, even while in the hospital and to reduce anxiety and stress among families.

To provide year-round therapeutic play opportunities, The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio Child Life Department needs help from the community in the form of donations this holiday season.

Donated toys and gifts are used throughout the hospital for patients varying in age and diagnosis.

What items are on the approved wish list?

Items range from baby blankets, Barbie dolls, action figures, board games, headphones, craft kits to magazines. Click here for the full list.

Where can I deliver donations?

Donations can be shipped to the hospital directly from Amazon, or you may schedule a donation drop-off appointment.

Do gifts need to be brand new?

Yes, all donations must be brand new, for infection control purposes, with the exception of DVDs, video games, and books, which may be gently used. Please do not gift wrap any donations.

For more information, visit childrenshospitalsafoundation.org or call 210-704-2550.