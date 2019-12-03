The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Metro Health is inviting everyone to participate in “A Walk to Remember,” in honor of World AIDS Day.

The community will gather to show their support for people living with HIV, and to commemorate people who have died of AIDS-related illnesses.

This event is free and open to the public to attend. Red ribbons and candles will be provided to all attendees.

World AIDS Day is an opportunity for people worldwide to unite in the fight against HIV, to show support for people living with HIV, and to commemorate those who have died from an AIDS-related illness.

Founded in 1988, World AIDS Day was the first-ever global health day.

World AIDS Day is an opportunity to show solidarity with the millions of people living with HIV worldwide.

Most people do this by wearing an HIV awareness red ribbon on the day.

“A Walk to Remember” is being held at Woodlawn Lake Park at Pavilion #2 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

For more information, visit sanantonio.gov/HEALTH.