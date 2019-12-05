New Ancira dealership on South Side projected to bring more than 60 jobs to San Antonio

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Ancira Enterprises on Thursday celebrated its groundbreaking for its new dealership, Ancira South Park Nissan, on San Antonio’s South Side.

This will be the first and only Nissan store in south San Antonio, bringing more than 60 jobs to the area.

“The South Side is growing so fast," said April Ancira, vice president of Ancira Enterprises. “We really look forward to being a part of the South Side."

Located at 8606 I-35 South, just off I-35 access road exit 147, the new dealership is right next to a Walmart Supercenter.

Ancira South Park Nissan will be on 15 acres of land with more than 35,000 square feet.

The dealership is expected to open in April 2021 and will break ground in January 2020.

For more information, visit ancira.com.