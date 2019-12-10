5 of the best stocking-stuffer sweets that require no baking time

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Mark your calendars, Christmas is a little over two weeks away and if you need some sweet ideas for stocking stuffers, we have you covered.

Here are some sweet and salty ideas that will be sure to make everyone happy on your Christmas list:

1. One yard of chocolate goodness

There are Twix, Peanut M&M’s and Snickers yard bars available. This sweet treat is definitely Texas-sized.

You can find these at select Circle K locations for a limited time only.

2. Star Wars’ Kinder Joy

This plastic egg-shaped packaging splits into two. One half contains layers of cocoa and milk cream, and the other half contains a toy. What’s not to love?

3. Sweet or sour gummies

You can’t go wrong with some gummy bears, sour worms or gummy sharks in stockings.

4. Chocolate peanuts/raisins

Kids who love treats that are sweet and salty will love chocolate raisins, chocolate peanuts or milk chocolate almonds.

5. Chips or trail mix

Add some flavor to your stocking stuffers with some kettle chips and trail mix. It’s always fun to mix up the goodies a bit.

Get ready for 12 days of freebies!

Through Dec. 13 to Dec. 24, Circle K will have its ’12 Days of Circle K’ for guests to redeem a Circle K special offer, only on the Circle K app. Offers are limited time only. While supplies last.

How to redeem 12 Days of Circle K offers:

Download the Circle K app

Register

Go to the “Deals” section each day to learn about the daily offer

Redeem offer in-store with a purchase (valid purchases for 12 Days of Circle K offers exclude alcohol, fuel, tobacco, and lottery).

For more information, visit circlektexas.com or download the Circle K app to learn more on Dec. 13.