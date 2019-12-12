H-E-B annual Feast of Sharing serves 250,000 meals during 33 dinners throughout Texas, Mexico

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Filled with food, live music, photos with Santa and good cheer, H-E-B is hosting its 27th annual Feast of Sharing holiday gathering in San Antonio, in an effort to bring together family, friends and neighbors.

The H-E-B Feast of Sharing is a series of festive gatherings that include more than 250,000 free meals served during 33 dinners throughout Texas and Mexico.

H-E-B, a massive supermarket chain based in San Antonio, with more than 350 stores throughout Texas, as well as in northeast Mexico, prides itself on giving thanks to its loyal customers through events such as Feast of Sharing.

“Here in town, we want everyone to come,” said Julie Bedingfield, a public affairs representative for H-E-B. “We certainly will have food for 14,000 people, but I challenge you to make us push those numbers to the limits.”

Launched in 1989, the H-E-B Feast of Sharing invites everyone to its holiday dinner table.

“Feast of Sharing is really a community celebration,” Bedingfield said. “It’s a time to meet your neighbors, and it’s a time for us to give back as a company to people who are so kind to us all year-round.”

This initiative is an important part of H-E-B’s Food Bank Assistance Program, which works year-round to prevent hunger.

Event info:

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21 at Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, 900 E. Market Exhibit Halls 1 and 2.

During Feast of Sharing, VIA Metropolitan Transit will be providing free rides for the community courtesy of H-E-B. Just tell the bus driver you are going to Feast of Sharing.

For more information, visit heb.com or call 210-938-8000.