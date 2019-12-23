Official Contest Rules: Pro Football Pick ‘Em Challenge

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

A KSAT12 representative will call and email the winners. The winners can only show up to receive their prize until KSAT12 has contacted them to pick up their prize.

The winner must be present at KSAT12 to pick up the prize.

We cannot mail out prizes.

General. By submitting an entry to this contest, brought to you by KSAT12 (“Station”) and Lucy Cooper's Ice House (the “Sponsor”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official contest rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. By entering the contest, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the contest itself, and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Station, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any contest specific rules may result in disqualification from the contest.

Eligibility. The contest is open only to legal U.S. residents who are 21 years of age or older at time of entry and reside in the local viewing area, and is void wherever prohibited or restricted by applicable federal or state laws and regulations. Winners will only be selected if they live in the greater San Antonio area. Employees of Station and Sponsor and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents, advertising and promotion agencies, and members of these employees’ immediate families (spouses, parents, children, and siblings and their spouses) and those living in the same household with these employees, are not eligible.

How To Enter. Contest entries open up at 12:15 p.m. CT on Wednesday, August 27, 2019. Entries will be accepted until the published cutoff time for each game during the NFL regular season as posted on the picks page of this website. The NFL regular season ends Sunday, December 29, 2019. To enter the contest you must visit the contest link at https://www.ksat.com/contests-events and follow the instructions on the post. Limit one (1) entry per person. This Contest is not intended to be used for gambling purposes. If it is determined that a participant is using the Contest for gambling purposes, he/she will be disqualified. Entrants must be the registered subscriber of the e-mail or telephone number or account from which the entry is made. Multiple entries received from any person or e-mail address or telephone number will void all such additional entries. Entries generated by a script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified. Entries that are incomplete, illegible or corrupted are void and will not be accepted. All entries become the property of the Station and will not be acknowledged or returned. By checking the relevant box or selection in the registration form, entrants agree that the Sponsor may contact the entrant via email with information about pre-selected goods or services. If you do not wish to receive these materials do not check the relevant box in the entry form. If at any time you do not wish to receive these materials in the future, please use the unsubscribe procedures contained in the email message. Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from individuals who do not meet the eligibility requirements. The winner must live within the San Antonio city limits.

HOW TO PLAY: Select the team that you believe will be the winner of each pro football regular season and playoff game and predict the score for the winning and losing team for the designated tie-breaker game each week. You may enter your picks and score predictions until five (5) minutes before the start of each game. If you fail to predict a winner for any game, your pick will automatically be the team that was selected by the majority of participants and if the missed game is the designated weekly tie-breaker game, your predicted scores for the winning and losing teams will be the average score for the majority of participants. However, you are not eligible to win a weekly prize if you fail to actively predict a winner for more than one game in a given week, and you are not eligible to win the grand prize unless you complete your picks for each game for at least 11 weeks. The point value for selecting the winner of each game is as follows:Regular Season Games – 1 pointIf a game is canceled, postponed or forfeited for any reason, or if a game ends in a tie, no points will be awarded for that game. The participant with the most points for each week of the pro football regular season will be deemed a weekly prize winner. The participant with the highest total "net score" at the end of the regular season will be deemed the grand prize winner. In the event of a tie for a weekly prize, the tie-breaker will be determined as follows from among all tied participants: (a) the participant's predicted score from the winning team in that week's designated tie-breaker game will be subtracted from the actual score obtained by the winning team, and the difference multiplied by itself, (b) the participant's predicted score from the losing team in that week's designated tie-breaker game will be subtracted from the actual score obtained by the losing team, and the difference is multiplied by itself, (c) the result in (a) is added to the result in (b) to obtain the "Score Approximation." The participant with the lowest "Score Approximation" will be deemed the winner.

Selection of Winners. “One”(1) winner will be selected each week that has the most points and they will win a $25 gift card to Lucy Cooper's Ice House. The overall winner with the most points at the end of the contest will win a $250 gift card to Lucy Cooper's Ice House. The winners must be at least 21 years of age to play and to claim the prize and live within the greater San Antonio area. Each week there will be a new winner. If the same winner keeps having the high score then the next winner with the most points will receive the prize for that week. If a winner has the best score for one of the weeks, the entrant can be eligible to win the $250 overall giftcard prize.

Contest winner(s) must execute and return any required affidavit of eligibility, release of liability, publicity release and/or prize acceptance form within ten (10) days of winning or being notified of winning (sooner for time sensitive prizes), or prize(s) will be forfeited and an alternate winner may be selected. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to sign and return any required affidavit of eligibility, release of liability, publicity release and/or prize acceptance form within the required time period, or if a prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, the potential winner forfeits the prize. Station reserves the right to contact all contest entrants to confirm the registration entry. The official registration list will remain the property of Station and will not be distributed to the Sponsor without the specific approval of the contest entrant through the use of the Opt In check box on the registration form.

Unless otherwise stated, all prizes or prize certificates must be picked up at Station (at the address listed below) during normal business hours. Winners may be asked to show a photo ID. There will be no substitution, transfer or cash equivalent for prizes, except at the sole discretion of Station, which may substitute prizes of comparable value. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Payments of all federal, state and local taxes related to the award of the prize are solely the responsibility of the winner. The winner will be required to fully complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 for receipt of the prize.

Disclaimer and Representations. Winner(s) assumes all liability for any injuries or damages caused or claimed to be caused by his or her participation in the contest and/or the acceptance and/or use of any prize, and releases the Station and Sponsor and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents, and employees, from any such liability. Neither the Station nor the Sponsor, nor their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents and employees are responsible for: the failure of any entry to be received by the Station due to computer failures of any kind, traffic congestion on the internet or at any website, telecommunications, network, electronic, telephone or mobile service outages, delays, busy signals, or any equipment malfunctions or other technical difficulties that may prevent the Station from receiving any entry submission; entries that are stolen, misdirected, garbled, delayed by computer transmissions, lost, late or damaged; any injury or damage to the entrant's or any other person's computer related to or resulting from participation or downloading any materials in this contest; or any human errors, any inaccurate transcription of entry information, errors in any promotional or marketing materials or errors in these Official Rules. If applicable, text message and data rates may apply, and the Station is not responsible for any fees incurred by an entrant for any method of entry.

The Station, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Station’s website. Failure to comply with the Official Rules of the contest may result in an entrant’s disqualification and/or forfeiture of any prize or prizes. All decisions of the Station’s management with respect to the contest are final.

Station reserves the right to cancel, terminate or modify the contest if it is not capable of completion as planned, including, without limitation, as a result of infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention or technical failures of any sort, or for any reason whatsoever. The Station reserves the right to make changes in the rules of the contest, including, without limitation, the substitution of a prize of equivalent value, which will become effective upon announcement or posting. If due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station, any event related to the contest or prize is delayed, rescheduled, postponed, canceled or has a change of venue, the Station reserves the right, but is not obligated, to cancel or modify the contest and shall not be required to award a substitute prize.

Entry constitutes permission (except where prohibited by law) to use winner's name, home city and state, likeness and/or voice for purposes of advertising, promotion and publicity without additional compensation. The winner's name and city of residence will be posted online and mailed to those who request it.

