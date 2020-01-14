Local businessman changes woman’s life with a brand new car

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – A young mother of a 6-year-old and 8-year-old, who is undergoing treatment for stage four colon cancer, received one of the most special gifts to start off 2020.

Imad Khalil, the owner of Mission Mitsubishi in San Antonio, gave Brittany Gates a new Eclipse Cross and a $1,000 check to ensure she can get to her doctor appointments safely in Houston.

“Her story touched me and I just had to do something for her,” said Khalil.

This is the second year that Imad has given a car to a deserving individual for the holiday season.

“It means so much," said Gates. "There are no even words to describe how I feel right now.”

