Updated: Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus

It’s normal to feel nervous about the coronavirus, but there are some things you can do to stop the spread to keep you and your family safe.

To avoid getting the coronavirus, cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue, avoid touching your face, wash your hands regularly and for at least 20 seconds, disinfect objects and surfaces with household cleaning sprays or wipes.

Update from city officials

Anyone who is ill should not call 911.

Contact your doctor or give the clinic advanced notice before visiting.

Emergency rooms should only be visited as a last resort.

If you don’t have insurance call a government-provided health care center.

News update

Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends face masks to only be used for those who are showing symptoms to stop the spread of the disease.

The City of San Antonio advises social distancing to be practiced.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg issued a public health emergency. The emergency prohibits large gatherings of 500 people or more.

The declaration is in effect for seven days. Large events this weekend, like the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, will be impacted by the declaration.

“Just everybody be cautious. We’re going to be fine here in San Antonio,” Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said.

While a majority of COVID-19 cases around the world have been mild, officials said that vulnerable populations include anyone over 60, people with underlying health conditions, and women who are pregnant or were recently pregnant. Those people should not take part in gatherings that are larger than 10 people unless absolutely necessary, officials said.

While Nirenberg suggested people be prepared, he said “there is no excuse” to hoard grocery store products.

“The inventories will be flowing as long we can make sure people are understanding,” Nirenberg said.

Update from San Antonio Food Bank

If you need food, wish to volunteer your time or are able to donate, click here to support the Food Bank.

$5 can fill an entire box with food and necessary cleaning supplies for a family.

“When your pantry is empty and your bank account is near zero, it’s impossible to plan for something like a regional flu outbreak," said Eric S. Cooper, President & CEO of San Antonio Food Bank. "Fear can motivate all of us to take action in a time like this, but not all of us can afford the resources to prepare and prevent. We need to get ahead of the challenge and get our families secure and ready.”

For the next 30 days, the Food Bank’s goal is to add 15 million pounds of food to its distribution network.

This is equivalent to $1.5 million dollars. Only with your support can the Food Bank achieve this goal. In perspective, $1 equals 10 pounds, $10 equals 100 pounds, $100 equals 1,000 pounds. With your help, we can fight hunger and feed hope in Southwest Texas!

“Our low-income families, particularly our seniors on fixed incomes, don’t have the luxury of stocking up in case of a virus outbreak, and they certainly don’t have the ability to weather a two-week quarantine or leave without pay if their place of employment sees a slow down in business,” Cooper said.

Helpful (free) apps for coronavirus alerts

- Ready South Texas, powered by City of San Antonio

- KSAT 12 News - KSAT.com

