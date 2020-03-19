3 healthy habits for spring

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – While the nation is practicing social distancing, it can be difficult to feel energic and happy.

Even though we are all waiting for COVID-19 to stop spreading, here are three healthy habits to practice this spring.

1. Go for a short walk around your neighborhood, only if you are healthy enough to leave your home.

According to Methodist Healthcare, increased daylight tells our bodies to produce less melatonin (a hormone that makes us sleepy).

By getting exercise on a daily basis our body’s serotonin will rise, which is a mood-lifting hormone.

2. Grow something.

Whether you have a yard or just a few pots on your patio, planting ﬂowers, herbs or veggies can make you feel more upbeat.

3. Unplug from social media.

While it may be a tough task, try to take a break from looking at your phone, email, texts, TV and social media. Use this extra time to go outside and look at the sunrise/sunset.

Even though today and tomorrow may be difficult, we are all in this together and better days will come.

