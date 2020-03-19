Wednesday Warriors: Colorectal cancer survivor shares her story

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Methodist Healthcare’s patient, Debra Mowan shared her story on being cancer-free, and how she credits her faith in God.

Mowan credits the incredible care team and Nurse Navigator program at Methodist Hospital for beating cancer.

Watch Debra’s story below to learn more.

Be sure to stay up-to-date with your annual checkups with your primary care doctors to ensure you are healthy.

