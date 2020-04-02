Top 2 food trucks revealed in ‘Texas Eats’ Munch Madness Food Truck Bracket Challenge

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Which food truck is the best in San Antonio?

To find the best food truck, “Texas Eats” David Elder has hand-picked 16 delicious food trucks to go head-to-head in the ultimate food showdown, Munch Madness Food Truck Bracket Challenge!

The winning food truck will be announced on April 9 and will claim the title of Munch Madness Champion!

VOTE HERE

How can I vote in Munch Madness?

First, you need to register in the “Texas Eats” Munch Madness Food Truck Bracket Challenge to create a profile. Once you’ve made an account, you can start voting for the Tasty two!

Click HERE to register and vote for 'Texas Eats’ Munch Madness Food Truck Bracket Challenge!

You can check to see when each round of voting starts below.

When does voting start?

TASTY 2 voting starts Thursday, April 2 at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8.

The WINNER will be revealed on Thursday, April 9 on ksat.com

In case there is a tie, David Elder will flip a coin and host a Facebook Live on his “Texas Eats” Facebook page.

The Tasty two food trucks nominated in Munch Madness are listed below.

Philly’s Phamous Cheesesteaks vs. So. Tex BBQ

