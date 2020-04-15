Community spotlight: Circle K donates 25 million meals to Feeding America

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – To help feed America during the COVID-19 crisis, Circle K, the global convenience store chain, announced a pledge to donate 25 million meals to Feeding America.

For each fuel transaction made at Circle K, one meal* will be donated to a local member food bank of the Feeding America network.

Feeding America is the largest hunger relief organization in the United States.

Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, the nonprofit food organization provides meals to more than 40 million people each year.

“During these unprecedented times, Circle K is committed to being part of the solution in the communities where we work and live. We know many of the families we serve have been impacted and challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Brian Hannasch, president and CEO of Circle K. “Our mission as a company has always been to make our customers’ lives a little easier every day, and we know the best way to get through these difficult days is to band together and support each other.”

For every $1 provided, at least 10 meals are secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.

Starting today, we're joining @FeedingAmerica in the fight against COVID-19. Anytime you get gas at a Circle K store, you will be joining our #FuelingFoodBanks initiative, and a meal will be donated to your local food bank. Visit the link in bio to learn more. #InThisTogether pic.twitter.com/PVGb2Ngtrn — Circle K Stores (@CircleKStores) April 10, 2020

“We are incredibly thankful to Circle K for its generous donation to the Feeding America network. Food banks across the country are on the ground addressing the growing need in their communities. Circle K’s support will help to ensure that our neighbors in need do not have to worry about food during this unprecedented time,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America.

As the unemployment rate is rising, more Americans are turning to food banks for daily meals.

Circle K said the convenience store chain is committed to doing its part and lending a hand with its partnership with Feeding America.

The pledge to Feeding America is the most recent way Circle K is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

* “For every $1 provided” refers to the “one meal will be donated to a local member food bank of the Feeding America network.”

For more information, visit circlek.com/feedingamerica.