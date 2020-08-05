Safety first: 5 things to do immediately after a car crash

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

In the event you are in a car crash, it’s always best to take the proper precautions and steps.

Desi Martinez, from Martinez & Associates in San Antonio, has provided five helpful tips to follow immediately after a vehicle collision.

1) Check yourself for injuries.

After checking your physical injuries, keep track of any aches or pains you may be experiencing.

2) Check on the well-being of your passengers (if any).

Are there any children in the backseat or other passengers? Be on high alert to ensure everyone in your vehicle is OK.

3) Get to a safe zone.

Make sure your car is moved away from other vehicles on the freeway or side roads to prevent another collision.

4) Call 911, exchange information and document the crash.

Martinez suggests that you do not talk to the authorities unless there is a legal professional either in person or on the phone with you.

“Cooperate with the police, but at the end of the day, do it with a professional by your side who knows the type of questions they are going to be asking you,” Martinez said.

5) Notify your insurer and start the claim process.

Not sure how to handle the claim process?

Martinez & Associates will deal with the insurance company so you don’t have to. The legal team has more than 50 years of combined experience handling all types of car crash cases. Attorney Martinez will go into depth on why you shouldn’t talk at the initial scene of a crash.

If you’ve been in any sort of automobile wreck, from a fender bender to a catastrophic collision, the experts from Martinez & Associates PLLC said they’re just one call away.

