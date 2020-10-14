5 things you didn’t know about Hispanic Heritage Month

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

How have you been celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month this year?

This time of year “honors the cultures and contributions of both Hispanic and Latino Americans as we celebrate heritage rooted in all Latin American countries,” hispanicheritagemonth.gov explains.

Here are five more items:

1.) National Hispanic Heritage Month is held annually from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

2.) It started in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week under President Lyndon Johnson, until President Ronald Reagan chose to cover a 30-day period in 1988.

3.) Why is Sept. 15 significant? According to HispanicHeritageMonth.gov, it’s the anniversary of independence for Latin American countries Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.

4.) Mexico and Chile also celebrate independence days on Sept. 16 and Sept. 18. Additionally, Columbus Day or Día de la Raza, which is Oct. 12, falls within this 30-day period.

5.) A San Antonio local favorite, La Michocana Meat Market, is family owned and operated. It opened in February 1986 and has grown to 160 stores across Texas, serving the Hispanic community.

