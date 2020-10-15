Recipe: Pumpkin cheesecake with caramel corn

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Cooler weather is upon us, and H-E-B’s chef Charlotte Samuel has just the sweets that friends and family will love at fall gatherings.

Chef Charlotte created this delicious recipe to take a fun, crunchy twist on cheesecake. It’s a perfect balance of salty and sweet, crunchy and smooth.

Ingredients

6 ounces of Central Market Wicked Thin Triple Ginger Cookies

4 tablespoons of melted butter

2 cup(s) Central Market Caramel Corn Popcorn, divided use

16 ounces cream cheese

1/2 cup(s) brown sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon pumpkin spice

5 large eggs

1 cup(s) sour cream

15 ounces H‑E‑B Organics Pumpkin Purée

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350ºF, and place a shallow baking dish of water on the bottom rack. In a stand mixer or food processor, combine ginger cookies, melted butter and one cup of the caramel popcorn. Pulse until the texture of sand. Transfer mixture to the lined springform and firmly press to create a crust. Place in the oven and bake for 8 minutes, remove and set aside. Clean out the mixer or food processor, then mix the cream cheese, sugar, vanilla and pumpkin spice on low speed, stopping frequently to scrape down edges. Return mixer to low speed and add eggs one at a time, making sure they are completely incorporated before adding the next. Stop mixer and scrape down edges. Add in the sour cream and pumpkin purée mix until combined, then transfer the mixture to the prepared crust and place in the oven. Place the center rack of the oven and bake for 60 minutes, then turn the oven off and allow the cake to stay in the oven for an additional 60 minutes. Once the cheesecake is cooled, slice and serve with whipped cream and additional popcorn.

Drink pairings

H-E-B recommends Blue Moon Harvest Pumpkin Wheat for a beer pairing and for wine lovers try Hess Family Select Chardonnay.

Drink pairing for pumpkin cheesecake with caramel corn

Get nutritional information from the recipe and add ingredients to your H-E-B shopping list here.