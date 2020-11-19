5 ways to use your Instant Pot for delicious fall recipes

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

With Thanksgiving a week away, now is the time to map out what items are on your list for meal prepping on the big day.

H-E-B has provided five handy recipes for Thanksgiving that you can make in an Instant Pot.

If you don’t already have an Instant Pot at home, the kitchen appliance is a huge time saver, which translates to valuable time on Thanksgiving. Plus, it’s a space saver to free up your stovetop. Instant Pots are the new trend for whipping up quick and easy recipes. Who doesn’t love having fewer pots and pans to wash?

1. Creamy Instant Pot mashed potatoes

Recipe makes 8 servings

Ingredients:

1 cup(s) whole milk

1 teaspoon True Texas BBQ Salt & Pepper Blend, plus more as needed to taste

3 sprigs of fresh thyme, 3 to 4 sprigs

4 ounces unsalted butter, divided use, cut into pads or sliced thinly

2 pounds Lone Star Russets Potatoes, peeled and cubed

1 cup(s) heavy whipping cream

2 tablespoons fresh chives, minced or diced small

Instructions:

1. Place milk, salt & pepper blend, thyme sprigs and half of butter into pressure cooker. Stir to combine.

2. Add cubed potatoes top pot and stir to just combine. Place lid on locking securely.

3. Set to manual setting for 18 minutes.

4. Once timer has gone off, carefully vent pressure cooker according to manufacturer’s directions and remove lid. Remove thyme stems and discard.

5. Add remaining pads of butter and heavy cream and using a wire whisk gently whisk until potatoes are creamy and smooth.

6. Season to taste with salt and pepper as needed and garnish with fresh chives. Click here for the full recipe.

2. Honey glazed ham (Instant Pot)

Recipe makes 8 servings

Ingredients:

1/2 cup(s) brown sugar

1/4 cup(s) honey

2 tablespoons butter, room temperature

1/4 cup(s) honey mustard

1 cup(s) water

2 1/2 pounds H‑E‑B Hickory Smoked Uncured Carver Boneless Ham, or any fully cooked boneless ham

1 Instant Pot Duo

Instructions:

1. In a small bowl mix together brown sugar, honey, butter and honey mustard to a smooth paste.

2. Add water to the metal cooking chamber of Instant Pot. Position cooking rack in the bottom.

3. Place ham in a piece of heavy aluminum foil. Spread honey mustard mix on top side of ham in a thick layer.

4. Lower foil into Instant Pot but do not close foil tightly. Set to manual setting, and set for to 2 minutes per pound.

5. To serve drizzle cooking juices over warmed ham.

6. Chef’s Note: Ham will be very moist and warmed through in allotted cooking time. To make a honey baked crust on top: reserve half of honey mustard mixture. Preheat oven to 450ºF while ham is warming in Instant Pot. Spread remaining honey mustard on warmed ham and cook in oven for 10 minutes. Click here for the full recipe.

3. Hot spiced roasted apple cider

Recipe makes 12 servings

Ingredients:

1/4 cup(s) whole cloves, plus more as needed

2 fuji apples, cut in half

2 large navel oranges, cut in half

1/3 cup(s) maple syrup

2 quarts apple cider, plus more as desired

4 cinnamon sticks, plus more for garnish

1 tablespoons juniper berries

1 tablespoons black peppercorns

1 Instant Pot Duo

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F.

2. Press an equal amount of cloves into the halved apples and oranges, place on a sheet pan lined with parchment paper, and roast 20 to 30 minutes or until fruit is fragrant.

3. During last 5 minutes of roasting, set up Instant Pot and press manual button. Add maple syrup, apple cider, cinnamon sticks, juniper berries and peppercorns. Bring to a simmer then turn off Instant Pot.

4. Add roasted fruit and turn Instant Pot on manual setting for 2 minutes; be careful when releasing steam.

5. Strain before serving and garnish with additional fruit or a cinnamon stick if desired. Click here for the full recipe.

4. Bacon and sage sweet potato mash

Recipe makes 8 servings

Ingredients:

5 slices bacon, finely chopped

4 tablespoons salted butter, (half a stick)

1 cup(s) chicken stock, or bone broth

1 1/2 teaspoon dry sage

3 pounds sweet potatoes, cubed (peeled or not, your choice)

1 Instant Pot Duo

Instructions:

1. Set Instant Pot to sauté setting. Add bacon to pot and cook until crispy.

2. Add butter, broth, sage and potatoes. Cover and seal. Set pot to “manual” setting for 15 minutes (pot may take 10 to 12 minutes to pressurize).

3. Release pressure when cooking time is complete. Using a potato masher, mash to desired consistency. Add additional broth if thinner texture is desired.

4. Adjust flavor with salt and pepper as desired and serve garnished with fried onions. Click here for the full recipe.

5. Apple cinnamon cloud cake

Recipe makes 10 servings

Ingredients:

21 ounces apple pie filling

15 1/4 ounce yellow cake mix, dry

3 large eggs

3/4 cup(s) water

1/3 cup(s) vegetable oil

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 Instant Pot Duo

Instructions:

1. Remove metal insert from Instant Pot and place on top of two pieces of parchment paper. Trace around perimeter of base, then cut out circles.

2. Spray inside of metal insert well with non-stick spray then place one of parchment rounds on bottom of pan. Press well to fit.

3. Empty pie filling into bottom of lined and greased pan.

4. In a mixing bowl combine cake mix, eggs, water, oil, and cinnamon together and mix according to package directions. Transfer to pan and pour over pie filling.

5. Place second piece of parchment on top of batter.

6. Place pan inside Instant Pot and push cake setting. Press adjust button, then increase time to 50 minutes on normal heat. Close lid and set pressure valve to vent.

7. Once timer has gone off, let cake sit at the warm/ hold stage for 15 minutes, then carefully remove pan from Instant Pot.

8. Remove top piece of parchment, then let cake cool before flipping onto a large serving platter or cake plate. Cut and serve. Click here for the full recipe.

Drink pairing

For the creamy Instant Pot mashed potatoes recipe, H-E-B recommends trying Kona - Big Wave Golden Ale for a beer pairing and Josh Cellars Lodi Reserve Cabernet for the wine pairing.

Get more H-E-B recipes and add ingredients to your H-E-B shopping list here.

Which recipe is your favorite? Let us know in the comments. Have a wonderful and safe holiday.