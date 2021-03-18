Recipe: Loaded vegan sweet potatoes

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

For those wanting to try a lighter meal, this vegan recipe hits the spot!

H-E-B chef Charlotte Samuel shows you how to make delicious loaded vegan sweet potatoes.

Interested in free online classes hosted by H‑E‑B chefs? Click or tap here to sign up.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp olive oil, divided use

1 cup(s) H‑E‑B Organics Whole Kernel Sweet Corn

1/2 tsp ground cumin

1/4 cup(s) cilantro, chopped

1 pound chili made with Beyond Meat

4 small sweet potatoes, whole, roasted

1 cup(s) spinach, chopped

1 cup(s) avocado, diced

1. Heat half of olive oil over medium heat. Add corn and cumin, and cook 4 to 5 minutes or until corn begins to brown. Stir in cilantro, season to taste with salt and pepper, and transfer to a separate bowl.

2. Return same pan to heat, add remaining oil and chili, and heat to 165ºF.

3. Cut open cooked sweet potatoes and roughly break apart. Evenly distribute spinach, chili, corn and avocado between the potatoes. Serve immediately.

4. Chef’s note: This recipe is great for meal prepping. Just place cooked sweet potatoes in individual resealable containers, top per the recipe instructions, cover and refrigerate until ready to eat. Be sure to reheat thoroughly. Click here for the full recipe.

Drink pairing

H-E-B recommends trying Alamo Beer Company Davy Bockett for the beer pairing.

For H-E-B tofu and meat alternatives, click here.

Get more vegan H-E-B recipes and add ingredients to your H-E-B shopping list here. Click here to shop H-E-B’s 2020 kitchen catalog.