These Acai bowls, juices and shakes are packed with tropical island vibes

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Looking for something sweet and refreshing?

As seen on KSAT 12′s Texas Eats, Playa Bowls is providing some of the freshest, purest ingredients -- with no sweeteners or additives in any of their products, according to the company.

They offer bowls with acai, pitaya, coconut, chia, banana and oatmeal. You can also find smoothies, Poke bowls and juices on the menu.

Playa Bowls started as a pop-up cart in front of a pizza store on the Jersey Store with one blender, and has now grown to more than 100 stores. Playa Bowls San Antonio is the first location in Texas, and all of the stores are painted freehand by one artist who creates a unique experience in each spot and caters to the geographic location.

Both owners at Playa Bowls San Antonio are Air Force veterans and registered nurses, and offer a discount to all healthcare workers, veteran/active/retired/guard/and reserve members.

Ad

“Our acai is blended in Brazil in our own Playa Bowls factory, using only the berry pulp, and then it’s shipped to each store,” said Dipesh Patel, owner of Playa Bowls San Antonio. “Our bowls are made from recycled water bottles, (the) straws are biodegradable and spoons are made from a plant-based product. All items are 100 percent customizable -- no dairy products are used in our store. We also have cold brew on tap through a local coffee company called Pulp Coffee.”

Playa Bowls is open in the Village at Stone Oak, 22706 US-281 Suite 104.

To order online, click here.

KSAT’s David Elder has embarked on a new adventure called “Texas Eats,” an hour-long show that airs on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and our streaming app.

Ad

Viewers can catch “Texas Eats” on Saturday mornings at 10, or on the KSAT-TV Livestream app available on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and most smart TVs, as well as on KSAT.com, and KSAT’s YouTube channel.

Follow KSAT 12′s Texas Eats on Facebook and Instagram.