Nonprofit offers work-based learning programs to get students comfortable with real-world situations

According to greate:SATX, there are 51,000 manufacturing jobs available in the San Antonio-New Braunfels area. Photo credit/Storyblocks

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Are you looking to update your resume and gain new skills?

While many continue to suffer amid the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impacts, data from local nonprofit greater:SATX tells us that the San Antonio economy is resilient because it is diverse.

Manufacturing in San Antonio is an example of our economic diversity in action: automotive, commercial food and aircraft manufacturing all continued to grow during the pandemic, sustaining supply chains and other direct and indirect impacts on other businesses.

Employers are looking for well-rounded candidates with a balance of hard skills and common skills, which will set you apart from the crowd.

Growing into a supervisor role includes coordinating the activities of production and operating workers who keep manufacturing assembly lines running.

As markets and regions reopened between January and June 2021, production and operations gradually reached traditional levels.

Ad

Manufacturing isn’t what it used to be. It’s actually better, the group said.

Entry-level positions in San Antonio make on average $12,500 more per year than restaurant and retail jobs, according to greaterSATX.

The greater:SATX’s program SA WORX connects the community to education and training for people just entering the workforce, and anyone ready for a career change.

SA WORX, in partnership with Workforce Solutions Alamo and the Alamo Colleges District, offers on-the-job training to help individuals build skills and prepare for their new careers.

“We at the San Antonio Economic Development Foundation have changed our name and greater things remain,” said a representative for greater:SATX. “(The group) leads economic and workforce development for the San Antonio, Texas region. Together, our regional partnership recruits new companies, creates global business relationships, helps local companies grow, and builds the local workforce.”

Ad

Interested in a career in welding? Welders are highly skilled problem-solvers working in the aerospace, automotive, electronics, construction, manufacturing, oil and gas, and shipbuilding industries. Hear first-hand from a Welding Engineer Specialist at Toyotetsu to learn more about why a career in welding could be a great fit for you.

Find out who is hiring, what they pay, and the skills you need at greaterSATX.com.