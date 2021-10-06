Suffering from fall allergies? Expert weighs in on when it’s time to see a medical professional

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Did you know more than 50 million Americans suffer from seasonal allergies, allergy-related conditions or asthma? That’s according to Dilley Allergy and Asthma.

Many people continue to suffer from unpleasant symptoms and try to find ways to cope with their condition.

KSAT 12 Health and Wellness expert Dilley Allergy and Asthma says the most common fall allergens include weed pollens, ragweed and pigweed.

Ragweed typically pollinates from August through early November, with September and October being the typical peak months.

If you are having problems with your allergies, Dilley Allergy and Asthma can review specific regimens and suggest adjustments for the fall season.

Tips to consider

Halloween + food allergies

For food allergy patients, Dilley Allergy and Asthma mentioned that Halloween can be a stressful time to have to avoid food allergens.

Several food allergy safety tips include bringing along Epinephrine, which should be with you at all times. If you have food allergies, avoid eating treats along the way and wait until home to avoid a mix-up of candy that could potentially contain food allergens.

Parents should inspect candy and labels. If going to a party, remember to bring extra treats and eat only packaged and labeled goodies.

If you don’t want to get caught up with handing out candy and food at Halloween, encourage neighbors to provide non-food treats which could include Halloween-decorated pencils, glow necklaces or bracelets, or Halloween trinkets (spiders, rings, temporary tattoos) for trick-or-treaters.

Allergy to bees

Throughout the fall, stinging insects can be more aggressive, and if you have experienced a severe reaction to sting by a bee, wasp, yellow jacket or fire ant, Dilley Allergy and Asthma offers an immunotherapy that can help desensitize you to these insects.

Dilley Allergy and Asthma says the treatment is effective and leads to a cure for more than 95% of its patients.

Mountain cedar season

Now is a good time to get a head start on preparing for mountain cedar season, which starts in December and ends in February, in most of the area.

The health and wellness experts can help you prepare for the mountain cedar season and get you on a preventive regimen to make the season a much more enjoyable experience.

Allergy immunotherapy is the most effective treatment for all allergens (pollen, molds, dust mites, cat, dog) and insect allergies, according to Dilley Allergy and Asthma.

Not sure if you have cedar allergies? Dilley Allergy and Asthma can help determine a person’s allergies by taking a complete medical history, physical examination and performing allergy skin tests.

Dilley and Dr. Christopher Calabria specialize in the treatment of allergic and immunologic conditions in San Antonio, with more than 20 years of experience providing compassionate care to their patients. The team strives to empower their patients to stop letting allergies and asthma keep them from doing the things they enjoy.

