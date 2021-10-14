Interested in a career in manufacturing? This program offers on-the-job training to help individuals build skills, prepare for new careers

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Are you looking for a job in manufacturing?

Since October is Manufacturing Month, local nonprofit greater:SATX tells us that manufacturing isn’t what it used to be. It’s actually better.

With more than 1,000 companies spanning every major sector, including automotive, aerospace, food and beverage, and plastics and machinery, the manufacturing industry in San Antonio is diverse and continues to grow, the group said.

With entry-level wages often starting above $15/hour with full benefits, a person will, on day one, often step into a career that can provide financial stability for their family.

More than 51,000 San Antonians work in manufacturing, and new jobs are becoming available daily, according to greater:SATX.

The greater:SATX’s program SA WORX connects the community to education and training for people just entering the workforce, and anyone ready for a career change.

Manufacturing careers help develop a diverse set of skills and opportunities for any job seeker. From learning technology-based applications to general teamwork, a person will continue to grow in their role that can quickly mature into a lead or supervisory position.

SA WORX, in partnership with Workforce Solutions Alamo and the Alamo Colleges District, offers on-the-job training to help individuals build skills and prepare for their new careers. For training, call 3-1-1.

Toyota is also one of over 250 San Antonio companies to participate in greater:SATX workforce development programs.

Tune in to the next Mind the Gap discussion, Made in SATX: Manufacturing Made Better on Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For more details and registration information, click here. This series of virtual panel discussions focus on topics related to bridging the skills gap in the Greater San Antonio region.

Find out who is hiring, what they pay, and the skills you need at saworx.org.