New authentic, handmade, homestyle Mexican-style ice cream parlor offers spooky treats

As seen on KSAT 12′s “Texas Eats,” Tropicana Ice Cream is serving up a taste from the heart of Mexico with fresh handmade ice cream, paletas, fruit cups and snacks in the Alamo City.

As seen on KSAT 12′s “Texas Eats,” Tropicana Ice Cream is serving up a taste from the heart of Mexico with fresh handmade ice cream, paletas, fruit cups and snacks in the Alamo City.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

As seen on KSAT 12′s “Texas Eats,” Tropicana Ice Cream is serving up a taste from the heart of Mexico with fresh handmade ice cream, paletas, fruit cups and snacks in the Alamo City

Everything is made from scratch, including the ice cream, paletas, aguas frescas, chamoy, chili and whipped cream on the fresas con crema.

“Our aguas frescas are also made in-store with natural ingredients. Make sure to try a sample of them all before you chose your favorite,” said Denisse Diaz, general manager of Tropicana Ice Cream. “We put care (into the process) so that everything that we serve our customers is the very best it can possibly be.”

On the snack menu, hungry customers can try mangonadas, banana splits, milkshakes, churro splits, fruit cups, nachos with jalapenos and corn dogs.

Since fall is officially here, Tropicana Ice Cream is introducing its new flavor, pumpkin spice ice cream, for all those pumpkin spice lovers out there.

Ad

“This ice cream is also handmade with pumpkin puree and our signature blend of pumpkin spice that is sure to make your fall evening a little bit better,” Diaz said. “My favorite way to eat this delicious pumpkin ice cream is to top it with a graham cracker crust and a little bit of whipped cream on top -- and boom, it hits the spot.”

Guests can also create their own ice cream cookie sandwiches. All you have to do is pick an ice cream, pick a topping, and the eatery will roll the cookie right on the spot for you. With so many combinations, it might be a little hard to chose, but there are a lot to try.

To get a taste of what the menu offers, see below for the wide range of selections.

Credit: Tropicana Ice Cream menu

Halloween festivities at Tropicana Ice Cream

Anyone who comes into Tropicana Ice Cream dressed in a costume during Halloween weekend, Friday, Oct. 29-31, no matter what age, will receive one free paleta with any $10+ purchase.

Ad

The store will also run a Halloween costume contest on Instagram starting Oct. 20-31. Anyone who posts a picture of themselves with the hashtag #tropicanaspookynights will be entered into the costume contest.

Rules will be posted on Tropicana Ice Cream’s social media, and the first-place winner will receive a $50 gift card, second place will win a $25 gift card, and third place will win a $15 gift card. There will also be prizes for other participants, as well.

Tropicana Ice Cream is located at 8223 Marbach Road #119, San Antonio, 78227.

To place an order online with Tropicana Ice Cream, click or tap here.

KSAT’s David Elder has embarked on a new adventure called “Texas Eats,” an hour-long show that airs on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and our streaming app.

Ad

Viewers can catch “Texas Eats” on Saturday mornings at 10, or on the KSAT-TV Livestream app available on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and most smart TVs, as well as on KSAT.com, and KSAT’s YouTube channel.

Follow KSAT 12′s Texas Eats on Facebook and Instagram.